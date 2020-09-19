Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MEC. UBS Group raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mayville Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

NYSE:MEC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

