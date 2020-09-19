Masonite International Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $6.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,213,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after buying an additional 142,387 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 612,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 168,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

