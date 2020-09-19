Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 2,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.