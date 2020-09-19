MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $545.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $150,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,777. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 24.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

