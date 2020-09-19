Man Group plc Sells 15,851 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

