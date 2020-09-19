Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Update

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 476,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of MBUU opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.99. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 995.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

