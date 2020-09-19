Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.30 to $8.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.83. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

