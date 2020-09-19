LTC Properties Inc Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 89.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.57 on Friday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

