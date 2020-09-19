Login (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Up 2%

Login (LON:OOUT)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.24 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.23 ($0.08). Approximately 466,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Login in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Login alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Login Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Login and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.