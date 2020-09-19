LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Tops $497,962.01 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $497,962.01 and approximately $8,704.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,889,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,677,201 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

