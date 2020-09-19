Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 2,147,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.91 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

