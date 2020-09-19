Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) versus the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Head to Head Review

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lianluo Smart and the Rubicon Project, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A the Rubicon Project 0 0 1 0 3.00

the Rubicon Project has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.24%. Given the Rubicon Project’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe the Rubicon Project is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and the Rubicon Project’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A 217.18% 27.15% the Rubicon Project -32.44% -16.03% -5.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of the Rubicon Project shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lianluo Smart and the Rubicon Project’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 84.02 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A the Rubicon Project $156.41 million 4.40 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -16.86

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than the Rubicon Project.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats the Rubicon Project on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About the Rubicon Project

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.