Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
NYSE:LXP opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
