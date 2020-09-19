Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXP. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

