LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Receives $10.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LendingClub by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LendingClub by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $354.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

