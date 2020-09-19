Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

