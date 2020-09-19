Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651,855 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Las Vegas Sands worth $75,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $181,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $49.00 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

