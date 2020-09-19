Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 712.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 712.50 ($9.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.87) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 728 ($9.51) target price (down previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 537.80 ($7.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 565.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 603.21. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.27), for a total transaction of £93,091.08 ($121,639.98).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.