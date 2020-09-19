Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Announces September 23rd IPO

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) plans to raise $42 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,200,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last year, Laird Superfood, Inc. generated $18.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $13.5 million. The company has a market cap of $150.6 million.

Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum Capital Group acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Roth Capital Partners was co-manager.

Laird Superfood, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Laird Superfood is an emerging consumer products platform focused on manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated plant-based and functional foods. The Laird Superfood brand is increasingly recognized and trusted by a growing number of consumers. The core pillars of the Laird Superfood platform are currently Superfood Creamer coffee creamers, Hydrate hydration products and beverage-enhancing supplements, and roasted and instant coffees, teas and hot chocolate. Laird Superfood was founded in 2015 by friends and surfing partners, Laird Hamilton and Paul Hodge. Mr. Hamilton is one of the best-known big wave surfers in the world. Mr. Hodge is an entrepreneur who has built numerous environmentally and socially conscious companies in the solar, home technology, electric transportation and sporting industries. “.

Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 115 employees. The company is located at 275 W. Lundgren Mill Drive Sisters, Oregon 97759 and can be reached via phone at (888) 670-6796 or on the web at http://www.lairdsuperfood.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.