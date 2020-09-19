Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $75,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after purchasing an additional 695,317 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $95,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $183.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.71. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.