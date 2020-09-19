Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

KUBTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Kubota stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kubota has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $93.22.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Kubota’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

