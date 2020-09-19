KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $30.19 on Thursday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.