Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $182.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $212.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

