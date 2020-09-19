Kim Mary McFarland Buys 53,867 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 53,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £113,120.70 ($147,812.23).

Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, Kim Mary McFarland bought 907,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £1,940,980 ($2,536,234.16).

On Friday, September 4th, Kim Mary McFarland bought 49,261 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £104,925.93 ($137,104.31).

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 214.60 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.