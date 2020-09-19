Kier Group (LON:KIE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.20 EPS

Kier Group (LON:KIE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) by GBX (8.20) (($0.11)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:KIE opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.79) on Friday. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of $98.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

