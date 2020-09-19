Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,229.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

