Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.78

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.78 and traded as high as $21.69. Keyera shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 1,026,523 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$529.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$763.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp will post 1.558456 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 144.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,832.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

