Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Shares of KEY opened at C$20.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$763.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.558456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock bought 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.75.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

