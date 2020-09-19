Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £141.95 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £141.95 ($185.48) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.43% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.12) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.96) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a £112.30 ($146.74) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($150.27) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £107.58 ($140.58).

JET opened at GBX 8,428 ($110.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,557.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,950.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

