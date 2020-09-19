JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $19.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

CMBM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.07 million, a PE ratio of 117.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

