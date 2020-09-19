Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded at TheStreet

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JRSH. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of JRSH opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 3.62% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.