Jefferies Financial Group Raises Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target to $10.00

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TACO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 50,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,011.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,793 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $1,552,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

