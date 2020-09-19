JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,952 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of JD.Com worth $75,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

