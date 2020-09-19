Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVT opened at $27.06 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $45.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

