Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,479 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

