Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 129.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

