Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

HPP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

