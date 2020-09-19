Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Regenxbio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after acquiring an additional 132,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 487,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 87,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

RGNX stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

