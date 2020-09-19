Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 119,262 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,262 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 224.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 451,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $82.95 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

