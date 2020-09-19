Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,683 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 525,332 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $7,837,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $6,250,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 58.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $4,346,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.21. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

