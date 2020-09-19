Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,476 Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $155,719.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $14,940,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

