Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Allied Motion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $392.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

