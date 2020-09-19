Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 19.3% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 207,383 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 128.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 283,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 159,208 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 95.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 235,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 114,650 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

CMTL opened at $15.45 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

