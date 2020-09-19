Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,636 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.21 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

