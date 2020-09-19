Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP opened at $84.87 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Truist cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.