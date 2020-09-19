iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37. 211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.