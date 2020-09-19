Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,856 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average volume of 324 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth $6,512,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth $327,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 93.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 982,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

