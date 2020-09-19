Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,211% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.68.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPRX. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 205,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

