Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,224 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,288,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,666,000 after acquiring an additional 757,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,347,000 after acquiring an additional 217,789 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.