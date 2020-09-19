International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $86,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,463,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,451 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.89.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

