Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 43,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.21 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock worth $16,212,323. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

